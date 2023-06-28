 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo Switch Online just got 4 great Sega Genesis games

Subscription now justified for access to Revenge of Shinobi music alone

By Michael McWhertor
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who opt for the premium Expansion Pack tier now have access to four more — four great — Sega Genesis games: Crusader of Centy, Ghouls ’n Ghosts, Landstalker, and The Revenge of Shinobi. Sega and Nintendo added the quartet of 16-bit games on Tuesday, bringing the number of Sega Genesis games available on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to 44.

Crusader of Centy, released in the West in 1995, was developed by Nextech, and draws heavy inspiration from The Legend of Zelda. It stars the young warrior Corona, a 14-year-old boy who can speak to (and is joined on his adventure by) various animals.

Ghouls ’n Ghosts is Capcom’s sequel to Ghosts ’n Goblins. The Sega Genesis port of knight Arthur’s extremely challenging side-scrolling action-adventure was heralded at the time of its release for how closely it matched Capcom’s arcade version. It’s a great game, provided you have the patience for it.

Landstalker came to the West in 1993 and was praised for its isometric treasure-hunting action adventure gameplay. It’s the spiritual predecessor to the action-adventure (role-playing) Alundra games that came to the original PlayStation.

The Revenge of Shinobi is Sega’s console sequel to the arcade original Shinobi, and is famous for its incredible soundtrack from composer Yuzo Koshiro. This version of the side-scrolling ninja-action game will not have the Batman, Spider-Man, Rambo, Terminator, and Godzilla copyright infringement of the original release.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually for an individual user, and $79.99 annually for a family plan (for up to eight users). The higher-priced tier of Nintendo Switch Online also grants access to Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance games, as well as the Happy Home Paradise add-on for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass, and Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion.

