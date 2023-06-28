PlayStation Plus July 2023 free games: Alan Wake Remastered and Black Ops: Cold War

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers’ free games for July are Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling: Extinction is Forever. Players may download them beginning Tuesday, June 6.

It’s interesting that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shows up on PS Plus Essential, right as Call of Duty’s availability on PlayStation — and specifically subscription services like PlayStation Plus — have been a hot topic in the Microsoft-vs.-FTC hearing playing out over the past week.

It’s not the first time Call of Duty has graced PS Plus with its presence. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 was a special June 2018 selection; Modern Warfare Remastered was offered in March 2019; Call of Duty WWII was another June 2020 special; Modern Warfare 2 Remastered’s campaign followed that August, and Black Ops 4 was given out in July 2021.

Black Ops 3 was also part of the PS Plus Collection that PlayStation 5 buyers got from the console’s launch until this May. All of this, of course, predates Microsoft’s January 2022 bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, currently under regulatory scrutiny in the U.S., U.K. and European Union.

Alan Wake Remastered says it all right there in the title: It’s the remaster of Remedy’s 2010 mystery thriller, which launched in 2021 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC). It’s another timely choice, as Alan Wake 2 was just shown (and playable) at Summer Game Fest earlier this month. That launches Oct. 17.

Endling: Extinction is Forever launched a year ago on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, later coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November. In the 3D side-scroller, players are the last fox on Earth, protecting her litter of kits in an environment spoiled by human pollution and exploitation. Endling was a Games for Change nominee at The Game Awards 2022.

All of these games are available to download for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning June 6. June’s games — NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution, and Trek to Yomi, are still available to PS Plus Essential subscribers until Tuesday, July 4.