All the Witcher season 3 volume 2 news we’ve heard so far

[Ed. note: This story contains spoilers for The Witcher season 3, volume 1.]

Volume 1 of The Witcher’s third season has just arrived, but if you blitzed through Netflix’s latest offering, you know that it ends with a huge cliffhanger. Netflix broke up The Witcher season 3 into two parts, just as it did with another of its big television hits, Stranger Things. Unfortunately, it’s going to be almost a month before volume 2 arrives on the streaming service.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait a month for information about part 2 — a few things about the upcoming episodes have already been revealed. So here’s everything we know so far about The Witcher season 3 volume 2.

When does part 2 of The Witcher season 3 come out?

The Witcher’s next batch of episodes will release on July 27, giving fans almost a full month to wait between the first and second volumes.

How many episodes are in The Witcher season 3?

Volume 1 has five episodes, and volume 2 will have three episodes, though we don’t know how long those installments will be. The second part of Stranger Things season 4 featured episodes that were well over an hour long, and it’s possible the final Witcher episodes with Henry Cavill will also be longer than usual.

What will The Witcher season 3 volume 2 be about?

Based on the first part of the season, volume 2 should probably follow the second half of The Witcher novel Time of Contempt. But without spoiling anything too juicy, we’ll probably get the culmination of all the intrigue, backstabbing, and plotting that builds up during volume 1’s finale at Aratuza, and then the fallout that follows.

Is The Witcher season 3 Henry Cavill’s last season as Geralt?

Yep, sadly, Cavill’s time as Geralt will end after this last batch of season 3 episodes. When season 4 rolls around, likely over a year from now, Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth.

While we don’t know how the change will take place or what might be involved in the story, Witcher executive producer Tomek Baginski told Yahoo UK that it will be lore-accurate and “very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five.”