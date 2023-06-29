Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch four weeks early on PC, delayed on PS5

Baldur’s Gate 3, developer Larian Studios’ role-playing game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, is coming sooner than expected on Windows PC, but later than planned on PlayStation 5.

In an effort to further distance the game from the busy fall 2023 release schedule, Larian will now launch Baldur’s Gate 3 on Aug. 3 on PC, as opposed to the anticipated Aug. 31 release date. The PS5 version will be released one week later than originally planned, on Sept. 6. There’s still no word about the in-progress Xbox version.

“Reaching a technical bar that matches our design ambitions [on PS5] felt like the right move, while holding back the PC version when we knew we’d be ready felt like the wrong move in such a busy launch period,” said Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing, in a press release.

In a departure for Larian, whose last major release was Divinity: Original Sin 2 in 2017, Baldur’s Gate 3 was released in early access in 2020, with subsequent chapters, characters, abilities, and features rolled out intermittently since then. According to today’s press release, players who have played the game throughout its early access period have only seen “less than a quarter of what BG3 has to offer.”

Although the fall release season doesn’t get truly chaotic until mid-October (Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Cities: Skylines 2, and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will all be released within two weeks of one another), the late-August/early-September window kicks off with some big names: Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is set to be released on Aug. 25, with Starfield, the kind of game that garners its own direct presentations, coming not long after on Sept. 6 (the same day as Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 version).