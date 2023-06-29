Wilmot’s Warehouse devs’ new game Flock has Pokémon Snap vibes

Annapurna Interactive’s annual showcase included a new trailer from Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg’s (of Hohokum, I Am Dead, and Wilmot’s Warehouse) upcoming game Flock. The game was originally announced during Annapurna’s 2022 showcase, but Thursday’s look gives a closer peek at the creature collecting experience. In fact, it’s a short walkthrough as the developers explore the fantastical world.

Flock seems to be as much about collecting and exploration as it is about hanging out with friends. The multiplayer, cooperative game is designed to highlight the collective joy in discovery. It’s almost got a Pokémon Snap feel — albeit not on rails nor with photography. Instead, the similarities are in exploring and finding new and rare creatures all engaged in their own worlds and environments. In collecting these creatures, they’ll get added to your flock — hence the name, Flock. With other players, you’ll move like streamers through a colorful parade of your own making.

Once your herd grows, you’ll also be able to pull resources from the creatures — specifically, wool from the flying sheep. From the wool you can create “hats, cardigans, and even socks,” the developers said.

Flock doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’s expected out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2024.