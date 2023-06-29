Katamari Damacy creator’s new game is about a kid stuck in a T-pose

uvula, the indie studio formed by Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi and responsible for games like Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure and Tenya Wanya Teens, revealed its next project, to a T, on Thursday at publisher Annapurna Interactive’s annual game showcase. The new game is about a teenager — named Teen — who appears to be stuck in a T-pose.

to a T is described as a 3D narrative adventure “with a strong focus on character, interaction, story and exploration,” according to an official announcement. Players take on the role of Teen, who has a “unique posture,” as they try to live their life in a small coastal town. There’s a giraffe. There’s also a dog, who helps Teen with issues that arise from their constant T-posing.

And while Teen will apparently face some bullying due to their condition, they’ll also discover “a new ability granted to them by their extraordinary posture, and they start to uncover more about their mysterious lineage.” The game’s catchy musical reveal trailer shows Teen spinning and flying (and bumping into a flying saucer).

to a T will feature a variety of minigames: brushing Teen’s teeth, eating food, and petting the dog. Players will be able to customize their Teen.

Grid View Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Image: uvula/Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive and uvula worked with charity foundation AbleGamers, they say, to get feedback on the games design, seeking input on sensitivity and accessibility regarding to a T’s premise. The goal, the game’s creators say, is to make something “heartfelt” that can be “enjoyed by everyone.”

to a T is coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC via Steam. Release date and price for to a T were not announced, but the game will be available through Game Pass at launch.