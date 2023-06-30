This weekend, Harrison Ford returns in his final final outing as Dr. Henry Walton Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. Well, if you happened to be at the Cannes Film Festival you could have caught it back in May, but if you’re a regular theater goer, now is your time.

And if you prefer to skip the theater entirely, you won’t have too long to wait. (Here’s how and where to watch all the Indiana Jones movies in order while you do.)

When will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny come to Disney Plus?

Disney usually adopts a 45 to 90-day window between wide theatrical release and a premiere on the Disney Plus streaming service. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 all arrived promptly (or are projected to arrive promptly) around three months after they hit theaters.

That, barring a shakeup in Disney’s policy on its streaming delay, would put Dial of Destiny’s streaming release on Disney Plus at the end of September, or in October, depending on the movie’s box office performance. Shortly before that, it will be available to rent or purchase digitally on VOD vendors like Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny come to Paramount Plus?

A savvy searcher may have already discovered that all four previous Indiana Jones movies are available on Paramount Plus. Unfortunately, Dial of Destiny is unlikely to make a debut on that service, as, unlike its predecessors which were made before Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, it is not distributed by Paramount Pictures.