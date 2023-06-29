Dune 2 is going to turn me into a big bad desert boy

It is my firmly held belief that most movie trailers are too long. Every second beyond two minutes in a trailer causes me physical pain, as I stop contemplating the movie being advertised and start thinking about, I don’t know, climate change instead. The latest trailer for Dune: Part Two, though? At three minutes and three seconds, it is not long enough. It’s everything I want in a movie and more: far-off explosions, close-up explosions, Timothée Chalamet riding a giant worm, Zendaya in a knife fight, Christopher Walken, romance, big-ass battles, and nonsense lines like “he who can destroy a thing has the real control of it.”

Remember when Oscar Isaac, as Duke Leto Atreides (may he rest in peace), stood before an ocean of sand shouting “desert power”? This is what he was talking about.

The trailer, simply put, rocks. I want to invite people over just to watch it, maybe four times. Hell, I’d buy a ticket to the worst movie in the multiplex right now (The Machine is still playing near me, somehow) just to see it on a big screen.

Previously, my opinion of deserts? Miserable. Awful. Would not enjoy. The first Dune installment did not change my mind.

Now? Deserts are the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. All movies should be set in a desert. Burning Man makes sense to me now. All that was missing was the knife fights.

Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on Nov. 3.