Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth announced by Annapurna Interactive

The world of Blade Runner is about to get bigger. Publisher Annapurna Interactive showed off the first glimpse at Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, a new video game set in the dystopian world of Ridley Scott’s 1982 film, during the publisher’s online showcase on Thursday.

The first new Blade Runner game in over 25 years, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will be developed by Annapurna Interactive’s own in-house studio, led by game director Chelsea Hash, who previously worked on such games as Solar Ash, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Radiohead’s interactive exploration game Kid A Mnesia Exhibition.

Few other details are known about the upcoming game, though there are some key story details that can be inferred from the game’s title. Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will take place between the events of the original Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve's sequel, Blade Runner 2049, and approximately a year after the events of the 2021 anime Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The description on the game’s Steam page offers another detail in the form of a question: What does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?

The game’s first trailer features an unknown character, presumably a former member of the LAPD’s Blade Runner unit, manipulating a cylindrical “memory orb” device similar to the one as seen used by Dr. Ana Stelline in Blade Runner 2049 to create artificial memories for Replicants. We then glimpse this character flipping through recreations of different locations all blurring together with digital artifacting effects. The small text at the top of the game’s title card mentions a “Project Pyramid,” which may or may not be referring to the iconic headquarters of Tyrell Corporation.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth has no announced release date at this time, but will be available on PC and console.