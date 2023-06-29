Fortnite’s Transformers collab finally lets you be the Battle Bus

After years of riding the Battle Bus and thanking its driver, Fortnite players will soon get to be the Battle Bus, thanks to the game’s ongoing crossover with Transformers. The Fortnite Battle Bus bot will come to Epic’s battle royale game this October, alongside actual Transformers Bumblebee and Megatron.

The Fortnite Battle Bus is not an actual Transformer itself — it doesn’t have an Autobot or a Decepticon badge — but some of the best Transformers you can buy aren’t official anyway. The robot-out-of-disguise looks pretty cool, given that it’s a blue school bus, and retains some of its Battle Bus visual trademarks in two-legged form.

Alongside the Fortnite Battle Bus outfit are two other cosmetics, a back bling based on the hot air balloon that keeps the bus afloat and the “Pick Axle” pickaxe.

Back in Chapter 3 season 2 of Fortnite, players got a chance to drive the Battle Bus on land. But having the opportunity to fully embody the Battle Bus (and hit the Griddy as an off-brand Transformer that looks like the Battle Bus) is taking Fortnite to an all new meta level.

The Fortnite BattleBus cosmetics will be included as part of the Fortnite Transformers Pack, which will be released physically on Oct. 13, and digitally on Oct. 21. The pack includes three outfits (BattleBus, Bumblebee, and Megatron), back blings and emotes for each character, two new emotes, and 1,000 V-Bucks. It costs $24.99.

Here’s a look at Bumblebee and Megatron. (Optimus Prime is already available in Fortnite.)