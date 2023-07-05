 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An illustration shows a simulated version of Barbie’s Dream House

Barbie World

This month, we’re all Barbie girls

The untold history of Barbie Fashion Designer, the first mass-market ‘game for girls’

By Nicole Carpenter
‘Cut and Style’ Barbie gave me the queerest moment of my childhood

By Samantha Puc
The people refuse to decide between Barbie and Oppenheimer

By Nicole Clark
Barbie movie meme posters chaotically expand the fan cast

By Zosha Millman
Everyone is Barbie in the Barbie movie trailer

By Susana Polo
Here’s every Barbie and Ken in the Barbie movie

By Petrana Radulovic
Header illustration: Melissa Mathieson for Polygon

You’ve seen her on shelves all over the globe — the over-large eyes, glossy blond hair, pale skin, impossibly slim waist and legs, and arched feet. Barbies have been popular for seven decades now, with numerous series celebrating different professions, Disney movie princesses, and more. The doll has also become a popular character in video games, television shows, webseries, and movies.

Barbie’s cultural influence is indisputable; people still buy the dolls today. She’s a trailblazer with numerous careers, which helped young girls dream of their own futures at a time when women weren’t often welcomed into certain spaces. But Barbie’s influence also hasn’t always been positive. Over the years, her design has been criticized for pushing unrealistic beauty standards, and for reinforcing thin, white women as a beauty ideal.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie — which will be released July 21 in a double-feature showdown on the same day as Oppenheimer — is perfect excuse to ask: What does Barbie look like in 2023? Where has she been, and what has she meant to fans over the years?

Start here
The untold history of Barbie Fashion Designer, the first mass-market ‘game for girls’