An Overwatch animated miniseries is streaming this July

An Overwatch mini-series is heading to YouTube. The first episode, called “Genesis - Part One: Dawn,” will be released on July 6, and Blizzard put up a trailer Friday showing off some of the characters we’ll meet. It looks like this particular episode will focus on the original Omnic Crisis, and we see Reaper, Reinhardt, and Ana fighting through the war that threatened humanity.

In the lore of Overwatch, humanity achieved a near-utopia by using omnics and AI to automate society. That went wrong when the omnics revolted, kicking off a world-wide war. A security agency called Overwatch proved critical in battling back the omnics and saving civilians, but the agency would later fall apart due to accusations of corruption and internal division.

It also looks like we’ll be seeing some scenes from the point of views of both omnics and the scientists who created them. Presumably the omnic at the end of the trailer is heading to Nepal to join the ranks of the Shambali, an order of omnic philosophers.

We’ll have to wait and see what the other two episodes of “Genesis” have in store. Hopefully they’ll move past the origin phase of the Overwatch universe and show us some of what’s going on in the present day.

Players can also unlock story missions in Overwatch 2 in Season 6, called Invasion. The story missions will cost $15, and they’ll be permanently available after the season concludes. The next Overwatch character entering the franchise is a mysterious Support-class hero with a big sword-gun, and we may learn more about the world through her story as well.