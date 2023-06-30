Jonathan Majors accused of ‘extreme abuse’ in new report as NYPD investigates one of his accusers

Jonathan Majors, who recently appeared in leading roles in Creed III and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is the subject of “extreme abuse” allegations, as reported Thursday by Rolling Stone. The report comes three months after the actor’s arrest on domestic violence charges in New York.

The new set of allegations against Majors comes quickly on the heels of other updates related to his arrest: Majors’ attorneys have released evidence to support claims of his innocence to the media, and the New York Police Department has reportedly determined that Majors’ accuser in the March incident, Grace Jabbari, could face arrest on unspecified charges.

Rolling Stone’s report cites dozens of interviews and sources (all of whom are said to have requested anonymity for fear of personal and professional retribution) in publishing new allegations of abuse, both physical and emotional, and intimidation. Majors is said to have strangled a former romantic partner and inflicted “emotional torture” on another woman, according to unnamed sources. Former classmates at Yale, where Majors studied acting, alleged that Majors was involved in physical altercations and intimidation at the school. A spokesperson for Yale declined to comment on or confirm any formal complaints about Majors to Rolling Stone.

Majors’ attorneys deny the allegations, calling the anonymously sourced reports “hearsay,” explaining that “neither of the romantic partners” who were the alleged victims of abuse “were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article—demonstrating their outright falsity.” Rolling Stone’s report relies on accounts of alleged abuse from people who say they knew the women.

As part of its response to Rolling Stone, Majors’ legal team provided character witness statements from six of Majors’ “actual past romantic partners attesting to his character and the falsity of the charges.” The publication countered those statements, saying that it contacted those same six women, with three saying they had never agreed to release the statements and another saying that a statement credited to her was “pre-written” and “not truthful.”

Last week, one of Majors’ attorneys, Priya Chaudhry, shared evidence with Insider that she argued exonerates her client of assault and harassment charges. Chaudhry said that a black-car driver who transported Majors and Jabbari the night of the incident was prepared to testify that “Majors never raised his voice or a hand against Jabbari” while in his car, or after their dispute spilled out onto the street. The lawyer also offered video evidence, both from police body cameras and from a club that Jabbari visited after the alleged domestic violence incident, that she says supports Majors’ claim that he did not assault Jabbari. And in a letter to the judge in Majors’ case, Chaudhry alleged that Jabbari was coached by NYPD officers (who responded to Majors’ 911 call the morning after the alleged domestic violence incident) to blame Jabbari’s self-sustained injuries on the actor.

After Majors’ arrest, Chaudhry released a statement claiming that the actor was innocent and that Majors himself was the victim of his altercation with Jabbari.

Majors has kept a low profile since his arrest in March. Since then, multiple film and TV productions that Majors was attached to have distanced themselves from the actor. Majors’ publicists, Lede Company and Management 360, reportedly parted ways with the actor shortly after his arrest.

In April, Variety reported that “multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office” in its case against Majors. Among the alleged victims is someone who reportedly worked on Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Majors portrayed Kang, the movie’s principal villain. Majors’ Kang is set to be a key antagonist in Marvel’s ongoing series of superhero films and TV shows.

Majors will appear in some capacity in season 2 of Loki, Marvel’s Disney Plus series about the multiversal adventures of the Norse god, which is due out this October. Majors portrayed He Who Remains in season 1 of that show. Two of Marvel’s tentpole projects that would have involved Kang, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, were recently delayed. The Kang Dynasty, originally planned for a May 2025 debut, is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Secret Wars was originally slated to premiere just six months after The Kang Dynasty, but has been pushed out to May 7, 2027. Whether either of those films will still feature Majors is unclear; Marvel Studios has not commented on the arrest of or allegations against the actor.

One member of the Marvel family who has commented on Majors’ situation is actor Anthony Mackie, aka The Falcon and the new Captain America. When asked about Majors in a recent interview with Inverse for an unrelated project (Peacock’s Twisted Metal), Mackie said, “We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say.”

Jonathan Majors’ criminal trial is set to begin on Aug. 3.