The One Ring card, Magic: The Gathering’s coveted collectible, has been found

The One Ring, a singular, serialized, one-of-a-kind card for Magic: The Gathering, has been found. Proof comes via the grading company PSA, which posted an image of the card Friday morning. The Wall Street Journal reports that the bearer wishes to remain anonymous, but multiple resellers are already offering millions to buy it.

Magic’s latest set of cards, titled The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, was created in coordination with Middle-earth Enterprises (MEE) to celebrate the original novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. The set includes many copies of The One Ring, including perforated versions meant to be torn apart at the table. But publisher Wizards of the Coast also created a singular copy, covered in gold foil and etched with the original Elvish Black Speech inscription.

When Tales of Middle-earth launched at retail stores on June 23, The One Ring was said to be included inside Collector Boosters, high-end packs with 15 cards inside each one. The promotion caused the price of Collector Booster Boxes to climb past $518 — nearly twice what similar products normally cost at launch.

“The One Ring in Tales of Middle-Earth reflects the ring’s unique role within The Lord of the Rings,” Wizards of the Coast said in a statement to Polygon. “Our team, along with our partners at Middle-earth Enterprises are thrilled to hear tale of a new Ring-bearer in possession of the unique serialized 1:1 The One Ring card and brought this part of the One Ring’s adventure to a close.”

Should the bearer of The One Ring choose to accept it, a reseller in Spain is offering more than $2 million, plus a trip to Europe, in exchange for the card. On Friday, a New York-based reseller called Dave & Adam’s had reportedly taken receipt of the card, but is not able to exceed its previously offered bounty of $1 million. The owner is accepting serious offers via its attorney through an email address, hello@thenotablegroup.com, which appears to be managed by a Canadian marketing firm.

Update (12:27 p.m. EDT): Polygon spoke Friday with Jeff Tyson, co-owner of Maximum Cards and Collectibles in Whitby, Ontario. Tyson said that The One Ring was found by the cousin of a regular customer, who learned of the epic pull while in the store. That individual placed the card in a bank vault, secured legal representation, and then arranged for the card to be graded by PSA. It’s not known at this time where the card was purchased or what the owner plans to do with it.

Update 2 (2:29 p.m. EDT): The anonymous owner of The One Ring is currently accepting serious offers in excess of $1 million through an attorney. We have updated the original story to reflect this.