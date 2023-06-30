 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mortal Kombat 1 has a beloved new character: Johnny Cage’s Roomba

So long, Cyrax and Sektor — there’s a new bot in town

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Kitana and Liu Kang face each other in battle in Johnny Cage’s Hollywood home. A robotic vacuum cleans up splattered blood between them. Image: NetherRealm Studios/WB Games
Michael McWhertor , senior news editor, is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Mortal Kombat 1 promises deep cuts and fan service when it launches in September. The soft reboot of NetherRealm’s fighting game franchise will bring back classic versions of Sonya, Jax, and Kano, alongside reimagined versions of Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, and Liu Kang. They even put Stryker in this one! But one of the better low-key additions to MK1 is a robot making its first appearance in the 30-year-old franchise: Johnny Cage’s Roomba.

Fans who played NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 stress test last week discovered a few new details about the Roomba — which is almost assuredly not an official iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner — including that it will actually try to clean up the blood splattered across Johnny Cage’s nice marble floors.

Johnny’s robot vacuum behaves just like a real-world cleaner robot, bumping into objects and reorienting itself as part of its bloodlust for busting dust. It’s the kind of thing that some programmer at NetherRealm spent way too much time on, probably — and it makes for a nice little touch in Mortal Kombat 1’s highly detailed stages.

And yes, if Roomba gets too close, you can kick it.

Like everything in the Mortal Kombat universe, Roomba can also die a gruesome death. Here’s the vacuum dying by accidentally falling into Cage’s in-house pool. The video below is so far the closest confirmation we have of Hara-Kiri moves, a finisher introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deception, returning to Mortal Kombat.

[Warning: The following video contains graphic content of a vacuum exploding.]

Johnny’s Roomba may need a firmware update ahead of Mortal Kombat 1’s launch, however. As seen in the video below, after Kenshi bisects Kitana into two sides of beef, Roomba tries to clean up the sloppy mess, only to become overwhelmed and attempt to fly back to its home planet.

The extent of Roomba’s abilities will only become clear when Mortal Kombat 1 launches on Sept. 19, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Netflix’s Nimona, Knights of the Zodiac, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
/ new

The One Ring, forged in the fires of Mount Doom, will likely be taxed at 49%

By Charlie Hall
/ new

An Overwatch animated miniseries is streaming this July

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Netflix’s new thriller Run Rabbit Run lets Sarah Snook confront trauma head on

By Austen Goslin
/ new

All Faded Plaque solutions and buffs in Diablo 4

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in July

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon