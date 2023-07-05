Tears of the Kingdom’s newest patch slays more dupe glitches

Nintendo released a new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, rolling out a number of fixes to bugs that blocked progression for some players and prevented fairies from appearing. But the latest update for Tears of the Kingdom — version 1.2.0 — also addresses some bugs that were advantageous to players. Yes, Nintendo appears to have cracked down on a few more duplication glitches that players had discovered, including the handy (and amusing) frozen meat dupe glitch.

Version 1.2.0 also seems to have nullified a few other duplication methods, including the glitch at Tobio’s Hollow Chasm, the shock emitter glitch, Fuse entanglement, and the exploit using extreme weather and Autobuild. Those glitches were present in version 1.1.2 of Tears of the Kingdom. (Players are reporting that they can still duplicate items using an item-throwing exploit, but it appears to be a lot more work.)

Nintendo has also added a new function that lets players earn some in-game items by launching Tears of the Kingdom from the Switch News channel — a feature that was also available in Breath of the Wild.

Tuesday’s patch fixes a few issues with a handful of main quests, a shrine quest, and side quests, so read on if one that you’re stuck on is flagged in Nintendo’s patch notes below.

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released July 4, 2023)

General Updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items.

Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.

Additional Fixes