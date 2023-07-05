 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tears of the Kingdom’s newest patch slays more dupe glitches

Nintendo hands out some in-game items, while curtailing your ability to duplicate them

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Link, wearing a mask, holds an armful of beef near a vendor’s tent in a screenshot from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Michael McWhertor , senior news editor, is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Nintendo released a new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, rolling out a number of fixes to bugs that blocked progression for some players and prevented fairies from appearing. But the latest update for Tears of the Kingdom — version 1.2.0 — also addresses some bugs that were advantageous to players. Yes, Nintendo appears to have cracked down on a few more duplication glitches that players had discovered, including the handy (and amusing) frozen meat dupe glitch.

Version 1.2.0 also seems to have nullified a few other duplication methods, including the glitch at Tobio’s Hollow Chasm, the shock emitter glitch, Fuse entanglement, and the exploit using extreme weather and Autobuild. Those glitches were present in version 1.1.2 of Tears of the Kingdom. (Players are reporting that they can still duplicate items using an item-throwing exploit, but it appears to be a lot more work.)

Nintendo has also added a new function that lets players earn some in-game items by launching Tears of the Kingdom from the Switch News channel — a feature that was also available in Breath of the Wild.

Tuesday’s patch fixes a few issues with a handful of main quests, a shrine quest, and side quests, so read on if one that you’re stuck on is flagged in Nintendo’s patch notes below.

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released July 4, 2023)

General Updates

  • By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items.
  • Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.

Additional Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins,” the side adventures “Hateno Village Research Lab” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project,” the shrine quest “Dyeing to Find It,” and the side quests “Village Attacked by Pirates,” “The Incomplete Stable,” and “Seeking the Pirate Hideout.” Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.
  • Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.
  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Next Up In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Loading comments...

The Latest

Suicide Squad anime movie from Attack on Titan studio looks absolutely twisted

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Friday the 13th game unlocks everything for everyone ahead of December delisting

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Grand Theft Auto 5 comes back to Xbox Game Pass in July

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Games for Change, a leading voice for social change in video games, is getting way into tabletop

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Indiana Jones: Sands of Adventure turns Raiders of the Lost Ark into a raucous party game

By Charlie Hall
/ new

The last of Diablo 4’s rarest items has been found

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon