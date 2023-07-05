 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Attack on Titan’s last episode finally has a trailer ahead of fall 2023 release

Attack on Titan’s anime is finally getting an ending

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an assignment editor for entertainment news. He also writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

The Attack on Titan anime has dragged out the ending of the series for a few years, but it seems like it’s finally coming to an end with Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapter Part 2. The trailer for the show’s final episode was released over the weekend and reveals that the show will conclude this fall — though we didn’t get a specific date yet.

Considering the fact that Attack on Titan’s final season has been going on for three years already, it’s probably not worth describing (or spoiling) the plot at this point, but suffice it to say that this final stretch will mostly focus on the final confrontation with Eren.

Attack on Titan Final Season, which is actually season 4, moved animation studios from WIT to Mappa, and debuted in 2021 with a 16-episode part 1. The show then returned in 2022 for a 12-episode part 2, which is when things got a little strange. Attack on Titan Final Season was then split into a third part called The Final Chapters, which was released as two extra-long episodes, with the first being released on March 4 and the last due later this year. The Attack on Titan manga ended in April 2021.

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

Emperor of Cinema Martin Scorsese has another killer movie on the way

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Dead by Daylight adds Nicolas Cage as a playable Survivor with acting-related powers

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to find Exotic fish and Broken Blades in Destiny 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

How to get Wicked Implement, the new Exotic scout rifle in Destiny 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

If Secret Invasion’s big bad is teasing a Fantastic future, it may never come

By Susana Polo
/ new

Get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $24 before tomorrow’s price hike

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon