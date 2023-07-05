Attack on Titan’s last episode finally has a trailer ahead of fall 2023 release

The Attack on Titan anime has dragged out the ending of the series for a few years, but it seems like it’s finally coming to an end with Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapter Part 2. The trailer for the show’s final episode was released over the weekend and reveals that the show will conclude this fall — though we didn’t get a specific date yet.

Considering the fact that Attack on Titan’s final season has been going on for three years already, it’s probably not worth describing (or spoiling) the plot at this point, but suffice it to say that this final stretch will mostly focus on the final confrontation with Eren.

Attack on Titan Final Season, which is actually season 4, moved animation studios from WIT to Mappa, and debuted in 2021 with a 16-episode part 1. The show then returned in 2022 for a 12-episode part 2, which is when things got a little strange. Attack on Titan Final Season was then split into a third part called The Final Chapters, which was released as two extra-long episodes, with the first being released on March 4 and the last due later this year. The Attack on Titan manga ended in April 2021.