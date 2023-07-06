Here’s how you ‘play’ Pokémon Sleep

The long-awaited Pokémon game all about sleeping, Pokémon Sleep, comes to mobile devices this summer, and in a new video released Thursday, The Pokémon Company explains just how one “plays” a game about getting a good night’s sleep.

Like other Pokémon games, Pokémon Sleep is about catching ’em all, but instead of individual Pokémon, players will collect sleep types — and yes, fill out a Sleep Type Dex. How long you sleep and how restful your sleep is factors into the game’s collection aspect, but so does feeding and caring for a Snorlax. Players will get one Snorlax each week, which they’ll feed berries and other foodstuffs to in order to make it grow. Other sleeping Pokémon will be attracted to your Snorlax, and the type of sleep players get at night will affect the sleep type of attracted Pokémon.

According to a news release from The Pokémon Company, once players collect a certain Pokémon, they can feed it Poké Biscuits. This will make them friendlier, and they’ll become able to join players as “helper Pokémon.”

Pokémon Sleep tracks three sleep types: dozing, snoozing, and slumbering. The app’s Pokémon appear to have their own sleep types too; Pikachu has three: Droopy-Eared, Curled-Up, and Electrifying Sleep.

Outside of the collection aspect, Pokémon Sleep also acts as a simple sleep tracker. Users can monitor their sleep patterns and even listen to recordings of their sleep. (While that may sound creepy, and you should definitely carefully read through the app’s privacy policy, you may get a Singing Sleep Jigglypuff out of it. Plus, who doesn’t want to hear their weird nighttime babbling?)

The Pokémon Company also explains how you’ll need to position your mobile device (or, if you have one, the Pokémon Go Plus Plus accessory) for Pokémon Sleep to work. In short, you’ll need to keep your phone by you, in bed, for the app to monitor your snoozing, snoring, tossing and turning, and other restlessness.

Pokémon Sleep is now open for pre-registration on Android devices through the Google Play app store. An iOS version is also coming, but does not appear to have a release date or pre-registration option yet.