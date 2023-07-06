Street Fighter 6’s first DLC character is Rashid

Street Fighter 6’s first DLC fighter is one of the series’ newest: the Middle Eastern master of the cyclone, Rashid. He joins the roster on July 24 via the premium Year 1 Character Pass.

Capcom devoted a lengthy PlayStation Blog post to explaining Rashid’s origins and character, as well as his move set. The character debuted in Street Fighter 5, and that 2016 game was his only playable appearance until now. “In Street Fighter 6, Rashid’s basic ease of handling from Street Fighter 5 is maintained,” game director Takayuki Nakayama said, “while expanding his overall range of movements by increasing the number of acrobatic movements and air currents incorporated into his moves.”

Rashid’s whirlwind attack style from SF5 is supplemented with a new move, Arabian Cyclone, which is a spinning kick that summons a small cyclone, and can transition into a Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke, strikes introduced in the Street Fighter 5 version of the character.

He can also create a whirlwind, as a Level 2 Super, that advances toward his opponent while also enhancing or changing the properties of certain special moves. For example, Whirlwind Shot can create disruptive air currents if held down to charge it up. “Air currents can be utilized to expand his neutral game, strings, and combos,” Takayama said, “allowing the player’s individuality to shine through.”

Rashid’s Level 3 Super, also on display in the gameplay video Capcom released Wednesday, summons a tempest that raises a helpless opponent mid-air, where they receive “a monsoon of powerful blows,” Capcom said.

Rashid is part of the $29.99 Character Pass, which will deliver four additional fighters over Street Fighter 6’s first year of release. The pass is also included in the three special editions that launched with the standard game, on June 2, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC and Xbox Series X.