New ninja-packed Mortal Kombat 1 trailer confirms Smoke, Rain, and more

Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios released a brand-new look at Mortal Kombat 1 on Thursday, confirming a slew of classic ninjas for its upcoming fighting game. Longtime favorites Smoke and Rain are confirmed for the main playable roster, sporting fresh looks and reimagined rivalries: Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Smoke are all buddies in the new MK in NetherRealm’s rewritten timeline.

Joining those new characters are a handful of new Kameo Fighters: Cyrax and Sektor (who debuted in Mortal Kombat 3) will return to assist the main cast, as will Frost (who debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance). NetherRealm showed off plenty of gameplay footage of the new characters in action, as well as a few finishing moves in all their gory glory.

The new additions to MK1’s main roster and list of Kameo Fighters are only a portion of what to expect from the game. Mortal Kombat fans can expect two dozen kombatants and 16 Kameos, if previous looks at the game are an indication of NetherRealm’s plan.

We also got a peek at Mortal Kombat 1’s story mode, which will see Lin Kuei ninjas Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Smoke infiltrating a compound — and a hint of the philosophical differences that may drive a wedge between Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Sept. 19.