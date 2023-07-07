It’s time to finish Diablo 4’s campaign now

Diablo 4’s first season, Season of the Malignant, arrives on July 20 — and it sounds almost like a mini expansion for Blizzard’s hit dungeon-crawler. The season brings a new quest line, which takes place after the events of the main campaign, as well as a new gameplay mechanic revolving around socketable Malignant Hearts that will superpower your character and enable “stupid broken” new character builds. It also interacts with Diablo 4’s first battle pass to unlock new cosmetics and bonuses for seasonal characters.

But there are two significant requirements for entry to the season. The first — well publicized, if not well understood — is that you will need to create a fresh, level 1 seasonal character to participate in the season. (Don’t worry, you won’t lose your old characters, nor will you lose your seasonal characters when the season ends.)

The second requirement is less well known, but was confirmed by Blizzard in an FAQ posted to the official Diablo website on Thursday. You need to complete Diablo 4’s campaign on one character to gain access to the seasonal content on or after July 20.

On one level, this makes perfect sense. The season’s storyline follows the campaign’s, and the Malignant Hearts mechanic is clearly meant to be additive for people already familiar with the game’s systems. In Diablo and its action-role-playing-game ilk, seasons are generally understood as a clean-slate leveling challenge for experienced players.

On the other hand, there are many reasons why you might not have finished Diablo 4’s campaign yet. Perhaps you’ve been busy, on vacation, or playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (or, in my case, all three). It’s also a side effect of the way the game is structured differently to previous Diablo games.

In Diablo 2, there is nothing to do but play the linear campaign on repeat, while in Diablo 3, alternative activities in the game’s freeform Adventure Mode don’t open up until the first campaign run has been finished. In Diablo 4, however, you can easily level your character (and have a great time) doing side quests, running dungeons, and exploring the open world without touching the campaign quests at all. Level scaling is in effect across the game, and most areas of the world are open to explore. I spent my first week or two in the game messing around like this, and have only lately realized I’d better get a move on if I want to join in the seasonal fun.

What’s the quickest way to complete Diablo 4’s campaign?

Diablo 4’s campaign is substantial, but it’s not a behemoth. If you stick to the critical path, avoid distraction (easier said than done), and ignore those side quests, it should take you around 25 to 30 hours to finish. You’ve got this!

Here are a few things you might want to know: