NBA 2K24 gets cross-play for series’ 25th anniversary

Cross-platform multiplayer comes to NBA 2K24 when the bestselling basketball sim launches Sept. 8, 2K Sports announced on Friday. The feature, long requested by NBA 2K’s community, will be available only for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

NBA 2K24 will also launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, but without cross-platform play and with fewer features than the current console generation’s version. Kobe Bryant, the late basketball hall-of-famer, stars on two of the game’s four different covers.

Bryant is on the cover of the standard edition for the first time since NBA 2K10. He’s also on the cover of the $99.99 “Black Mamba Edition,” referencing Bryant’s nickname. Bryant previously appeared on special edition covers for NBA 2K17 and NBA 2K21.

For basketball fans with heartier appetites and a wallet to match, there’s a 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K24 for $149.99, which comes with a ton of in-game content for both the MyTeam and MyCareer modes. And GameStop will be selling an exclusive WNBA edition, disc-only, with Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty on the cover.

2K Sports’ announcement said NBA 2K24 will feature a mode called Mamba Moments, which will recreate some of Bryant’s most memorable performances, somewhat akin to The Jordan Challenge that returned in NBA 2K23. The statement also said NBA 2K24 will feature “a groundbreaking new technology” called ProPlay, which “directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay.” Developer Visual Concepts will share more on both features later this summer.