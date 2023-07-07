 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This official Evangelion AirPods case is perfect

Casetify’s new Neon Genesis Evangelion collab is really good

By Michael McWhertor
new

A product shot of the Evangelion Test Type-01 collectible AirPods Pro case, with the case being inserted into an Eva-01 head Image: Casetify/Khara
Michael McWhertor , senior news editor, is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Casetify, the company that makes creative phone cases and accessories, is teaming up with anime studio Khara for a Neon Genesis Evangelion collaboration sent from the heavens to destroy my bank account. That includes the perfect (and, admittedly, highly unnecessary) AirPods case based on the EVA-01, which reimagines your standard case as an entry plug that can be inserted into the back of the unit’s exoskeleton. Yes, it’s an AirPods case case, and it’s hefty.

But Casetify’s Neon Genesis Evangelion collab, amusingly titled “PROJECT CSTF: PROTECTION from IMPACT,” doesn’t stop there. There are smartphone and tablet cases featuring all of your favorite Eva pilots (Shinji, Asuka, Rei, Mari, and Kaworu);

Phone cases featuring Rei, Kaworu, Shinji, Asuka, and Mari, and an umbilical charging cable, all resting on stands Image: Casetify/Khara

A phone holder and MagSafe charging cable, modeled after the Evangelion unit docking stations and umbilical cables, respectively.

Smartphones in various cases, including one modeled after the Eva-01 unit and Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion Image: Casetify/Khara

There’s even a slightly puffy Sachiel phone case:

A slightly puffy smartphone case modeled after the angel Sachiel from Neon Genesis Evangelion Image: Casetify/Khara

For the Evangelion fan who craves something slightly more subtle, there’s also a series of phone cases bearing the Seele and Nerv logos, as well as an “Emergency” battery pack and a case featuring the bold kanji from the anime’s title cards.

A quartet of phone cases styled after the “Emergency” warning screen, Seele logo, Nerv logo, and title card kanji from Neon Genesis Evangelion Image: Casetify/Khara

Casetify’s Neon Genesis Evangelion collaboration will go live on July 20, and Eva fans can sign up for the waitlist at the official website. The site has preview pricing for a few of the items, including the Evangelion Test Type-01 collectible AirPods Pro case ($122), Evangelion Umbilical Cable magnetic wireless charger ($52), Evangelion charging dock with the Umbilical Cable magnetic wireless charger ($122), and Evangelion rope phone strap ($52). So, not cheap.

More images of the Casetify Neon Genesis Evangelion PROJECT CSTF: PROTECTION from IMPACT collection are available below:

A quarter-angle shot of the full Casetify Neon Genesis Evangelion collaboration, featuring phone and tablet cases, watch straps, AirPod cases, and a charging dock Image: Casetify/Khara
Seven smartphones in cases based on the Seele logo from Neon Genesis Evangelion, arranged in a circle like the anime Image: Casetify/Khara
A product shot of the Casetify Neon Genesis Evangelion collaboration, featuring phone cases, a watch straps, and AirPod Pro cases in front of a simulated sunset Image: Casetify/Khara
A product shot of the Casetify Neon Genesis Evangelion collaboration, featuring a pair of hands holding Eva-01-themed AirPod cases, a phone case and rope strap, and watch strap Image: Casetify/Khara

