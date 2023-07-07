This official Evangelion AirPods case is perfect

Casetify, the company that makes creative phone cases and accessories, is teaming up with anime studio Khara for a Neon Genesis Evangelion collaboration sent from the heavens to destroy my bank account. That includes the perfect (and, admittedly, highly unnecessary) AirPods case based on the EVA-01, which reimagines your standard case as an entry plug that can be inserted into the back of the unit’s exoskeleton. Yes, it’s an AirPods case case, and it’s hefty.

But Casetify’s Neon Genesis Evangelion collab, amusingly titled “PROJECT CSTF: PROTECTION from IMPACT,” doesn’t stop there. There are smartphone and tablet cases featuring all of your favorite Eva pilots (Shinji, Asuka, Rei, Mari, and Kaworu);

A phone holder and MagSafe charging cable, modeled after the Evangelion unit docking stations and umbilical cables, respectively.

There’s even a slightly puffy Sachiel phone case:

For the Evangelion fan who craves something slightly more subtle, there’s also a series of phone cases bearing the Seele and Nerv logos, as well as an “Emergency” battery pack and a case featuring the bold kanji from the anime’s title cards.

Casetify’s Neon Genesis Evangelion collaboration will go live on July 20, and Eva fans can sign up for the waitlist at the official website. The site has preview pricing for a few of the items, including the Evangelion Test Type-01 collectible AirPods Pro case ($122), Evangelion Umbilical Cable magnetic wireless charger ($52), Evangelion charging dock with the Umbilical Cable magnetic wireless charger ($122), and Evangelion rope phone strap ($52). So, not cheap.

More images of the Casetify Neon Genesis Evangelion PROJECT CSTF: PROTECTION from IMPACT collection are available below: