Black Panther is EA’s next Marvel video game

Marvel’s Black Panther is getting a dedicated action-adventure video game, and Electronic Arts has created a new studio to make it.

The publisher on Monday announced that Cliffhanger Games is developing the currently untitled Black Panther adventure in collaboration with Marvel Games. Seattle-based Cliffhanger is led by Kevin Stephens, formerly the studio head of Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War), and has developers with tenure on the Halo, God of War, and Call of Duty series.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” Stephens said in a statement. “Wakanda is a rich SuperHero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.”

This is not the same project, announced last September, starring Black Panther and Captain America in a World War II adventure. That project is under Marvel Games and Skydance New Media, and is led by Amy Hennig, formerly the Uncharted series’ creative director.

Black Panther will be the second of three games Electronic Arts has in the works under an agreement with Marvel. One is still unannounced; the other is a single-player Iron Man action-adventure title currently in development at EA’s Motive studio. That project is led by Olivier Proulx, who was senior producer for Eidos Montreal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and left that studio shortly before Square Enix sold it off to Embracer Group.

Electronic Arts did not announce platforms or a launch window for its Black Panther game.