The Twisted Metal show looks like the anti-Last of Us

Walled cities, a killer clown, and a whole lot of vehicular mayhem are all at the center of the new Twisted Metal trailer that was released on Monday morning. The trailer gives us our best look yet at the video game adaptation, which hits Peacock later this month.

This new trailer does a clearer job of setting up the series, and its irreverent-yet-apocalyptic tone, than the clip from this year’s Summer Game Fest did. That bit showed Will Arnett’s Sweet Tooth beating the hell out of Anthony Mackie’s character The Milkman, while eventually forcing him to sing the “Thong Song” in the middle of an abandoned casino. And while that’s undoubtedly a certain part of the show, this new trailer explains a bit more about what’s going on around the clown beatdowns.

The trailer is mostly centered around some narration from Mackie’s character that informs us of the state of the show’s world: Some disaster has happened, and the United States is a wasteland. The luckiest people live inside of fairly comfortable walled-off cities, while the in-between lands are a barren desert of highways, cars, guns, and outlaws. Mackie’s character is someone tasked with delivering goods between these cities, which only a few people can do thanks to the dangers involved. But things really kick off when Mackie gets an assignment from Neve Campbell’s character, who asks him to deliver something halfway across the county in exchange for a home inside the walled city she runs.

If all this sounds a little dour, don’t worry: The games’ extremely weird and goofy and vaguely ’90s-inspired humor is still very present here. One bit has Mackie’s character doing donuts around a shopping mall map to find the Footlocker, while another has someone fearfully complimenting the fact that Sweet Tooth’s most recent beheading is the most impressive he’s ever seen. It’s a bizarre mix of bleak and violent punchlines and outright silliness, which is sure to make for a very interesting and very strange combination in the full series. The Last of Us this is not.

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal’s first season will premiere on Peacock on July 27.