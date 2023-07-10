Mobile smash hit Stumble Guys is coming to consoles

Stumble Guys, the enormously popular obstacle course knockout game that bears a striking resemblance to Fall Guys, is coming to consoles. Previously only available on mobile and PC, Stumble Guys will arrive first on Xbox, publisher Scopely announced, saying the new version is “coming soon.”

Stumble Guys features cute cartoon characters in unlockable costumes racing to the finish line across knockabout courses. It launched hot on the heels of the sensational 2020 debut of Mediatonic’s Fall Guys, which has an extremely similar premise and look. But Fall Guys was then (and remains) unavailable on mobiles, an absence the free-to-play Stumble Guys has capitalized on to amass a huge following.

To be fair to Stumble Guys, Scopely has worked hard to evolve and differentiate the game over time, adding kart racing and even a simple first-person shooter mode to its chaotic playlists, and establishing a strong competitive scene around a regular tournament schedule. Scopely claims the game has “tens of millions” of weekly players, and attributes its success in part to its fast matchmaking speed and 90-second round length.

When it arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Stumble Guys will feature cross-platform progression for those already playing on mobile and PC, with cross-play across formats coming soon after. Scopely didn’t give a timeframe for Stumble Guys arriving on the other console formats. It took Fall Guys, which was initially a PlayStation 4 console exclusive, almost two years to appear on Xbox and Nintendo Switch alongside its own transition to a free-to-play model.

Xbox players can pre-register on the official Stumble Guys website for beta access and other perks.