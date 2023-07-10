After 23 years, Deadpool 3 finally puts Wolverine in his yellow costume

Two decades and nine movies after X-Men cracked a joke about Wolverine’s costume — with Cyclops asking him if he’d rather wear “yellow spandex” than the film’s signature black leather flight suits — Hugh Jackman is finally, finally suiting the heck up in Wolverine’s comic book costume in Deadpool 3.

In a photo shared Monday morning on Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram Story, Jackman can be seen in full comic book costume, sans mask, next to Deadpool. There’s not much else in the photo, but honestly? That’s enough. I, along with many other fans, thought this day would never come.

As the longest-tenured superhero actor, Hugh Jackman has played Logan/Wolverine through several eras of superhero cinema now, starting in 2000 with the slightly self-conscious sci-fi of X-Men and seemingly retiring from the role with 2017’s thoughtfully violent and elegiac Logan. Now that Deadpool 3 is bringing him back, the actor is finally getting to play around in the era of multiversal shenanigans and all other kinds of comic book chicanery that were verboten for much of his career.

Frankly, this rules. The only thing that would rule more is seeing Jackman wearing the mask, but they’ve gotta save something for the movie.

Jackman isn’t the only one coming back to an old role for the new Deadpool. Jennifer Garner will return to the Marvel universe as Elektra for the first time since 2003’s Daredevil. That version of Daredevil was played by Ben Affleck, though there’s no announcements of him joining Deadpool and Wolverine in the new movie just yet. Also joining the cast is Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen in an undisclosed role, and Emma Corrin, who supposedly plays one of the threequel’s villains.

Deadpool 3 will premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.