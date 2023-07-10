EA Sports UFC 5 announced, is ‘coming soon’

EA Sports UFC 5 is “coming soon,” developer EA Vancouver said on Sunday, with a fuller reveal of what’s in store for the mixed martial arts sim coming in September.

No other details were offered. EA Sports UFC 4 launched in August 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, just one month after it was first announced. There’s a UFC pay-per-view event (UFC 293) on Sept. 9, so it’s possible the reveal will stream sometime around then.

Coming soon #UFC5



Full reveal September 2023 ️



➡️ https://t.co/vLBNhbt3QN pic.twitter.com/qIFoAmLbWN — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 8, 2023

EA Sports has published the official UFC video game since picking up the license in 2012 following the bankruptcy and liquidation of former publisher THQ. All of the four games have launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, two years apart from one another, beginning in 2014. It’s likely UFC 5 will be the series’ debut on the current console generation while continuing to avoid Windows PC.

UFC 4 was a critical success, with an audience large enough to warrant post-launch content updates through March 2023. The game launched with simplified grappling and clinch controls that we appreciated in our impressions, making ground-and-pound tactics a lot more viable, even if there was a lack of feedback into the effectiveness of your maneuvering.