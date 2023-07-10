Lee Pace’s naked fight is the best sell yet for Apple’s sci-fi show Foundation

Apple TV Plus’ massive centuries-spanning sci-fi epic Foundation returns this week for a second season, and Monday morning it got its best advertisement so far: a clip of a completely nude Lee Pace beating the absolute shit out of some assassins.

Foundation season 2 follows a few different story lines throughout the stories’ universe including the holographic projections of Harry Seldon (Jared Harris), a brilliant mathematician who’s trying to help the world through a time of darkness, and the mother and daughter duo of Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) and Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) who have to help him. There’s also a couple of monks from a religious sect and several clones involved in a royal wedding. But here’s the thing: none of that matters.

What matters is that Lee Pace, one of the aforementioned clones, looks incredibly hot and beats the hell out of super soldiers without so much as a towel to cover himself. I’m not saying that the rest of the season will live up to this clip, but I am saying that this clip is good enough to give it the benefit of the doubt.

Foundation season 2’s first two episodes arrive on Apple TV Plus on July 14, and then weekly after that.