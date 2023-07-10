Razer investigating Razer Gold data breach

Gaming hardware company Razer is investigating what it refers to as a “potential data breach” related to its Razer Gold digital currency, the company confirmed to Polygon on Monday. The monetary device is used across multiple video games. Razer began investigating the breach after a hacker attempted to sell the data for $100,000, according to a tweet from the Razer Twitter account.

Razer originally responded Monday to a tweet from cybersecurity company Falcon Feeds that claimed a hacker is trying to sell a collection of Razer’s data, including its source code, and encryption keys. The data breach has not been confirmed by Razer, but a spokesperson told Polygon that the company has “taken all necessary steps to secure [its] platforms” after it was alerted to the threat on Sunday. The hacker, calling themselves “Nationalist,” is asking for $100,000 in a cryptocurrency called Monero, which allows for untraceable transactions, according to Falcon Feeds.

Razer Gold is a digital wallet service that holds “credits” that can be spent in video games, like Clash of Clans, Genshin Impact, or on the Nintendo eShop, for instance. When you use Razer Gold, you earn rewards called Razer Silver. Those Razer Silver reward points can be used to buy or get discounts on Razer products. It’s unclear what piece of Razer Gold is impacted, whether that’s its website or the wallets themselves.

Here’s Razer’s full statement:

We were alerted to a potential hack on July 9, 2023 impacting Razer Gold. Upon learning about the breach, the team immediately conducted a thorough review of all Razer’s websites and have taken all necessary steps to secure our platforms. Razer is still in the midst of investigations, and we remain committed to ensuring the digital safety and security of all our customers. Once investigations have concluded, Razer anticipates that we will report this matter to the relevant authorities.

This would be the second major breach for Razer in the past couple of years following a 2020 incident wherein Razer accidentally leaked personal information for more than 100,000 customers. It blamed IT company Capgemini for that breach, and was awarded $6.5 million in damages in a Singapore court. Capgemini appealed the decision Monday, the same day Razer’s new breach was publicly announced.