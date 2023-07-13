Ethan Hunt has accepted his most recent mission, but Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One isn’t the last time we’ll see Ethan and the IMF crew. As the name suggests, part two of the franchise’s latest iteration is on the way, even if we don’t have a detailed plot description yet.

Unlike other recent “part one” movies, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’s first part tells a full story of its own, even if the grander conclusion won’t arrive until 2024. Until then, here’s everything we know about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

When does Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two come out?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is set for release in theaters on June 28, 2024. Dead Reckoning Part One was originally set for release early last year, but was delayed in hopes that box office performance would return to pre-pandemic levels.

Who is in the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two cast?

As far as we know, pretty much everyone from Part One will be coming back for Part Two, but we haven’t heard much about new additions to the cast just yet.

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two about?

Without giving too much away, Dead Reckoning Part One has a pretty definitive ending: It wraps up its story about the race for a key that might be used to control or stop a powerful AI that’s infested digital systems throughout the world. But the AI is still out there by the end of the film, so it’s a pretty good guess that it’s going to be the antagonist of Part Two. While the Mission: Impossible series hasn’t had a two-part story until now, Rogue Nation and Fallout also played out the story of an antagonist over two movies.

Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two the last movie in the series?

It might be. This two-part story was originally reported to be the end of Ethan Hunt’s run in the Impossible Mission Force. But there’s really no stopping Tom Cruise, and he and director Christopher McQuarrie have suggested there may be more on the horizon for Ethan and the IMF crew. Perhaps even more importantly, if Dead Reckoning Part Two proves as impressive at the box office as Mission: Impossible – Fallout did, we might end up with a few more missions, with or without Ethan.