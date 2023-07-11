 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elgato’s Key Light Mini is 40% off for Prime Day, and perfect for streamers

It’s as good on the go as it is at home

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A person wearing headphone sitting in front of a desktop computer with a large screen and two lights Image: Elgato
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Hardware company Elgato is offering its Key Light Mini for a 40% discount as an Amazon Prime Day deal, a great bargain for livestreaming or Zoom call setups. The rechargeable, portable mini light is on sale for $59.99, down from its original price of $99.99.

The cool thing about Elgato’s Key Light Mini is that its size makes it easy to take on the go and gives it a small footprint on your permanent livestreaming setup. It’s easy to connect to a tripod or a camera, but it’s also got a magnet embedded in the back, so you could theoretically slap it on a magnetic surface for a makeshift mount on the go.

Stats-wise, the light comes has an adjustable brightness up to 800 lumens, with a color range from 2900K to 7000K. The light ends up with a surface area of 147 x 100 x 17 mm. Elgato estimates that the rechargeable battery will last up to four hours at 50% brightness per charge. You can adjust the brightness and color range — helpful for changing the ambiance of your setup — wirelessly through a smartphone app, which means easy access to all the settings.

Elgato also sells a specialized mount for its lights, but it’s not necessary — just a bonus if you’re looking for a durable, 180-degree tilt and 360-degree swivel mount. The Elgato Cold Shoe adjustable thread mount is available for $24.99, but it’s not on sale for Prime Day.

If you’re looking for other ways to amp up your streaming setup, Prime Day also has discounts on the LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor, Sony Inzone H9 headset, and a ton of other gaming accessories and gaming headsets.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

  1. Polygon
  2. Prime Day 2023
  3. Best deals
  4. Free games
  5. Best board game deals
  6. Best gaming deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the deals and tips in one place

View all 30 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

The best gaming mouse deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Archive of Our Own comes back online after DDOS attacks

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The best Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Gorgeous Lord of the Rings books drawn by Tolkien himself on sale for Prime Day

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The best Magic: The Gathering deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

D&D deals provide everything you need to become a Dungeon Master for less than $50

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon