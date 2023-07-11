Elgato’s Key Light Mini is 40% off for Prime Day, and perfect for streamers

Hardware company Elgato is offering its Key Light Mini for a 40% discount as an Amazon Prime Day deal, a great bargain for livestreaming or Zoom call setups. The rechargeable, portable mini light is on sale for $59.99, down from its original price of $99.99.

The cool thing about Elgato’s Key Light Mini is that its size makes it easy to take on the go and gives it a small footprint on your permanent livestreaming setup. It’s easy to connect to a tripod or a camera, but it’s also got a magnet embedded in the back, so you could theoretically slap it on a magnetic surface for a makeshift mount on the go.

Stats-wise, the light comes has an adjustable brightness up to 800 lumens, with a color range from 2900K to 7000K. The light ends up with a surface area of 147 x 100 x 17 mm. Elgato estimates that the rechargeable battery will last up to four hours at 50% brightness per charge. You can adjust the brightness and color range — helpful for changing the ambiance of your setup — wirelessly through a smartphone app, which means easy access to all the settings.

Elgato also sells a specialized mount for its lights, but it’s not necessary — just a bonus if you’re looking for a durable, 180-degree tilt and 360-degree swivel mount. The Elgato Cold Shoe adjustable thread mount is available for $24.99, but it’s not on sale for Prime Day.

If you’re looking for other ways to amp up your streaming setup, Prime Day also has discounts on the LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor, Sony Inzone H9 headset, and a ton of other gaming accessories and gaming headsets.

Elgato Key Light Mini $60

$100

41% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Elgato’s Key Light Mini is a rechargeable, portable light perfect for streamers. $60 at Amazon

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.