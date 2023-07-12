PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers get more than a dozen games added to their libraries beginning Tuesday, July 18. Highlights include Rebellion Entertainment’s cult hit Sniper Elite 5, the racing-game-meets-Discovery-Channel-show-from-hell Snowrunner, and Toby Fox’s acclaimed indie RPG Undertale.

Sniper Elite 5 launched a year ago and it’s probably the best formulation of the World War II stealth shooter to date. Lone-wolf hero Karl Fairburne takes it to the Nazis yet again, this time during the liberation of France after D-Day.

Snowrunner deserves props for its premise, at least: You’re a trucker hauling heavy, if not also dangerous, cargo across forbidding Russian steppes and barren Alaskan tundra. The reward is simply the satisfaction of a getting a tough job done right, for there is neither AM radio gospel music nor any hot shower at the Flying J awaiting your grizzled big rig driver.

Undertale is a top-down RPG drawing on the best elements of classic Nintendo Entertainment System games, including bullet-hell gameplay. It launched to rave reviews and a bathtub full of awards nominations in 2015.

Other games available to PS Plus Extra subscribers starting July 18:

World War Z (PS4, PS5)

The Ascent (PS4, PS5)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated (PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS4, PS5)

Circus Electrique (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS4, PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

Subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium also get these three titles, all playable on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5:

Gravity Crash Portable (PSP)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation)

Twisted Metal 2 (PlayStation)

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched last year, with Sony hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to the Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential — formerly PlayStation Plus — subscribers still get free games, but must claim them within the month they are offered. For June, those games are Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling: Extinction is Forever (available until Aug. 7).