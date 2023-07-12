 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets are this year’s Hard Knocks team

Let’s hope HBO just lets Aaron cook

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Aaron Rodgers Speaks At Psychedelic Science 2023 Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an assignment editor for entertainment news. He also writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

Hard Knocks might be set up for its best and weirdest season yet. The behind-the-scenes show that follows NFL teams during the off-season will be following the New York Jets next, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. What that means, more importantly, is that this season of Hard Knocks will follow Aaron Rodgers.

If you haven’t been following along for the last several years, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is now a Jet, and he’s gotten a little bit weird over the last few years. That ranges from lying about his COVID-19 vaccination status, to experimenting with hallucinogens, to espousing the witchcraft of spelling.

Adding to that list, Rodgers said he decided to join the Jets after he went to a pitch black cave for four days. He said it was so he would “have a better sense of where I’m at in my life,” and so he could decide if he wanted to retire or move to a new team.

Now I would never dare to tell an elite athlete what they should or shouldn’t do to be great at their sport, or how they should decide which organization they want to (probably) make north of $150 million from. But one thing I can say for sure is that cave/hallucinogen-based decision making is exactly the kind of content I want from Hard Knocks.

As for whether or not NFL Film productions and HBO will let Rodgers be his full unfiltered self on the show or not remains to be seen. While nothing about this season is official just yet, Hard Knocks usually starts airing something in early August.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Some great gaming mice are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best Prime Day competitor deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Tons of Blu-rays and streaming services are on sale for Prime Day

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

The games to snap up during today’s wave of deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sniper Elite 5 headlines PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for July

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon