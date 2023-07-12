 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

If Extraction 2’s one-shot scene stunned you, A24’s Medusa Deluxe will slay you

It isn’t just about over-the-top hairstyles and a vicious murder; it’s about the ridiculous thrill ride

By Tasha Robinson
/ new
Tasha Robinson leads Polygon’s movie coverage. She’s covered film, TV, books, and more for 20 years, including at The A.V. Club, The Dissolve, and The Verge.

As director Sam Hargrave recently told Polygon about the 21-minute no-cuts fight sequence in Netflix action movie Extraction 2, one-shot sequences — or “oners,” as the industry calls them — have become signature flashy moves that let filmmakers show off their ambition and their technical chops. “You as the audience get to go with the character on a journey in real time, and hopefully by the end of it, be exhausted, just as exhausted as the character is,” he said.

That’s part of the premise behind A24’s Medusa Deluxe, a gaudy, showy, gloriously energized murder mystery that plays out in just a few extended takes. The movie, which played festivals like Fantastic Fest and Fantasia in late 2022, immediately caught audiences’ attention with its dizzying visuals, which take the camera wandering up and down the many floors of a dilapidated old building as a group of British hairdressers and models gathers for a small regional hairstyle competition, where a front-running participant winds up murdered — and tellingly, scalped.

Part RuPaul’s Drag Race, part highly textured exploration of a subculture, part extremely dry British comedy (movies like Calendar Girls come to mind), Medusa Deluxe is a lot of fun in part because it’s just so specific. The stakes could hardly be lower than “Who’s going to win Hairdresser of the Year at this small-time competition,” but the characters act like they’re vying for Olympic medals — except they do it by producing lavishly excessive hairstyles. Meanwhile, first-time feature writer-director Thomas Hardimann sends his camera wandering between them, tracking their rivalries and affairs, their breakdowns and their blowups.

It’s a deliriously messy movie that sometimes feels like hanging out inside an immersive theater event as it’s happening, and it all builds to a wild finale. The first trailer emphasizes the story more than the style, but this is a movie people are going to want to check out more for the feel of being in the middle of this wild mix than for the murder mystery itself.

Medusa Deluxe will hit theaters in limited release and arrive on VOD on Aug. 11.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One still feels complete, in spite of the title

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets are this year’s Hard Knocks team

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Some great gaming mice are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best Prime Day competitor deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Tons of Blu-rays and streaming services are on sale for Prime Day

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

The games to snap up during today’s wave of deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon