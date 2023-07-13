The Witcher season 3 heads toward a massive battle and Henry Cavill’s departure

Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri were heading toward a battle at Aratuza at the end of The Witcher season 3’s first part and the new trailer for part 2 seems like the action will pick up right away.

The trailer is mostly focused on fighting and battles, showing dozens of mages slinging spells to either defend or attack the conclave, though it’s not clear from the trailer whose side anyone is actually on. There are also brief glimpses of Geralt getting into a brawl in the forest as well as on a beach and near a cliff, but it seems like the reveals of who he is fighting will be saved for the season itself.

But perhaps even more important than Geralt’s actual battles is the fate of Henry Cavill, the actor who plays the titular Witcher-lar. These final three episodes of season 3 will be Cavill’s last in the role, before Liam Hemsworth steps into his boots. And while Netflix continues to insist that the transition will be seamless, the latest trailer certainly wants people to see this season as a farewell for everyone’s favorite witcher.

The Witcher season 3 part 2 will be released on Netflix July 27. The part will include three episodes.