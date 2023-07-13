 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Witcher season 3 heads toward a massive battle and Henry Cavill’s departure

Part 2 of season 3 is on the way this month

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an assignment editor for entertainment news. He also writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri were heading toward a battle at Aratuza at the end of The Witcher season 3’s first part and the new trailer for part 2 seems like the action will pick up right away.

The trailer is mostly focused on fighting and battles, showing dozens of mages slinging spells to either defend or attack the conclave, though it’s not clear from the trailer whose side anyone is actually on. There are also brief glimpses of Geralt getting into a brawl in the forest as well as on a beach and near a cliff, but it seems like the reveals of who he is fighting will be saved for the season itself.

But perhaps even more important than Geralt’s actual battles is the fate of Henry Cavill, the actor who plays the titular Witcher-lar. These final three episodes of season 3 will be Cavill’s last in the role, before Liam Hemsworth steps into his boots. And while Netflix continues to insist that the transition will be seamless, the latest trailer certainly wants people to see this season as a farewell for everyone’s favorite witcher.

The Witcher season 3 part 2 will be released on Netflix July 27. The part will include three episodes.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

How to get the Royal Guard Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Josh Broadwell and Julia Lee
/ new

Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (so far)

By Julia Lee, Jeffrey Parkin, and 1 more
/ new

What We Do in the Shadows is a hangout show now

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

The best Prime Day deals still available

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Bungie wins landmark lawsuit against player who harassed Destiny staff

By Oli Welsh
/ new

All the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two news we’ve heard so far

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon