The Sims 4 Horse Ranch adds horses, but rustic ceilings are the star

Electronic Arts’ upcoming Horse Ranch expansion for The Sims 4 is bringing the countryside to the life simulation game — everything from horses to wine-making to cowboy boots. But for some players, the most exciting detail is something a bit smaller. Look up, because The Sims 4 is getting an upgrade to its ceilings. Electronic Arts confirmed the detail in a livestream previewed to media — although eagle-eyed Sims 4 players had noticed the ceilings in some of the early peeks at the game.

The community is excited for this change. Installing mods previously allowed players to use different ceiling tiles, but nothing was available in the base game. The new ceiling options mean that players will be able to further tune their builds to get a certain vibe; it’s easy to see how a wooden ceiling can give the perfect ranch flair to the homes shown in the Horse Ranch preview. The new options will be available as part of the base game update that’ll go live with the Horse Ranch expansion.

Friday’s livestream showed much more than just the ceilings, showcasing plenty of other details about this dream expansion for horse girls. Naturally, there are horses — and plenty of ways to decorate and customize them — alongside new outfits and decoration options to build out a barn and barn-inspired home.

Elsewhere, there are several new neighborhoods with extra-large lots designed to accommodate horses and the space they need to roam. Players will also be able to set up stations for making “Nectar” to drink and sell (that’s wine). The other animals coming as part of Horse Ranch are goats and sheep, adding to the llamas, cows, and other pets already available in the game.

Horses were originally included in The Sims 3’s pets expansion, but they didn’t make it into the The Sims 4’s equivalent, Cats & Dogs (namely because horses are not cats or dogs). Cottage Living is about life in the English countryside, and horses weren’t added there, either. It was definitely disappointing for players to miss out on horses, but they seem pretty eager to get the animals now — and on what seems to be an expanded scale, with all the different activities you can do with them.

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on July 20.