Xbox Game Pass Core to replace Xbox Live Gold in September

Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold subscription service will be replaced by Xbox Game Pass Core this September, offering access to online multiplayer on Xbox platforms and a selection of “over 25 games” for $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Microsoft said Monday in its announcement of Game Pass Core that subscribers will get access to first- and third-party games like Among Us, Doom Eternal, Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, and The Elder Scrolls Online, with more games added to the subscription service every two to three months.

The introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core is also a goodbye to Games with Gold, the monthly allotment of free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers that has grown increasingly inessential over the past year. Games with Gold will come to an end on Sept. 1. However, Microsoft notes that Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be retained in players’ libraries.

On Sept. 14, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically become Game Pass Core members, Microsoft said. The company promises “member deals and discounts” as part of Xbox Game Pass Core.

Here is the launch lineup for Xbox Game Pass Core, with more to be confirmed ahead of launch: