 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Scavengers Reign looks like a beautiful, bizarre adventure beyond the stars

The original adult sci-fi series premieres on Max this October

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Toussaint Egan is an associate curation editor, out to highlight the best movies, TV, anime, comics, and games. He has been writing professionally for over 8 years.

Titmouse, the LA-based animation studio behind Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros., shared a new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi adventure series Scavengers Reign on Wednesday. The adult animated drama centers on the crew of an interstellar freighter ship who, after surviving their crash on an uncharted alien world, must fight to build a new way of life while searching for a way of returning home.

The trailer itself is light on explanation and heavy on mood, featuring a beautiful art style with watercolor hues, sinuous curves, and surreal creature designs that feel like a cross between the iconic “ligne claire” comic art of Jean “Moebius” Giraud and the trippy maximalist sci-fi paintings of Killian Eng. The video showcases tons of psychedelic imagery, bizarre landscapes, and unique-looking characters grappling with what appear to be strong emotions adjacent to guilt and regret. All in all, it’s a stunning showcase of a new original series with high ambitions and a gorgeous aesthetic all its own.

Scavengers Reign is directed by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, both of whom directed the original 2016 pilot short for the series. It will star Sunita Mani (Glow), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country, Loki), and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development). This show has been a long time in the making, and with its debut just around the corner, it’s looking pretty fantastic.

Scavengers Reign will premiere Oct. 19 on Max.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Ramona Flowers works for Netflix’s defunct DVD program in the Scott Pilgrim anime

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Filed under:

Genshin Impact fishing spots (updated for 4.1)

By Julia Lee

Filed under:

Genshin Impact food recipe locations (updated for 4.1)

By Julia Lee

Nathan Fielder’s new show is almost certainly lying to us

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

How long is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

By Ford James
/ new

Netflix reveals first look at its new Tomb Raider series

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon