Marvel’s Venom finally reaches coveted pinball machine status

Pinball manufacturer Stern is teaming up with Marvel once more for a new table based on symbiote-powered anti-hero Venom, bringing Eddie Brock (and numerous other Klyntar-imbued friends and foes) to wherever pinball machines are found. Stern and Marvel’s Venom pinball is available now in various configurations ranging from $6,999 to $12,999.

Venom’s debut as a pinball table elevates the Marvel anti-hero to the status of Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Avengers, X-Men, Deadpool, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, all of which have been the subject of Stern pinball tables over the past two decades. (Oh, sure, Venom’s also starred in two live-action films, with a third on the way, and became a god, but a pinball machine illustrates just how much he’s leveled up.) Venom’s game is stuffed with characters, including Carnage, Flash Thompson, Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man (both Peter Parker and Miles Morales), as well as Venomized versions of the Hulk, Wolverine, and Captain America, should you prefer your Marvel superheroes gooey.

The story, as it were, of Venom the pinball table is that Venom must prevent Carnage from awakening Knull, the god of the Klyntar, who has plans to take over the planet. There are few problems, including world domination by an evil alien, that can’t be solved by smacking a pinball against something.

In a news release, Stern said that the Venom pinball artwork comes courtesy of Jeremy Packer (aka Zombie Yeti), who has previously worked on Stern’s Avengers: Infinity Quest, Deadpool, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tables. Music for Venom is provided by Mark Tremonti, the guitarist of Creed and Alter Bridge.

Check out some of the finer details of the Venom pinball in the gallery below.