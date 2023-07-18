Stardew Valley will get a new festival and some secrets in Patch 1.6

Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe, also known as Eric Barone, shared that a new patch is on the way for the humble life-sim game. Patch 1.6 will include a new festival and some secrets ConcernedApe is yet to reveal. We don’t know very much about this update, but it will make the farmer’s yearly calendar a little busier.

The tweet from ConcernedApe shares a very brief set of additions: the new festival, new items, more dialogue, and those secrets. Festivals are scheduled events in Stardew Valley that are marked on the player’s calendar. Every year, Mayor Lewis invites the player by sending a letter to their home. The town closes down, animals are automatically fed, and the festival takes up the player’s day. The only exception to this is the Night Market, which plays by its own rules.

coming in Stardew Valley 1.6...

-new festival

-new items

-more dialogues

-secrets

-??? — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 17, 2023

Some festivals include special stores with exclusive goodies, while other occasions are a way to boost friendship with your neighbors. It will also be nice to get some new dialogue options and ways to hang out with old friends on the farm. It doesn’t sound like this will be a particularly large update, but we’ll have to wait and see what’s in store.

Stardew Valley has continued to expand since its initial launch, with new patches including fun things. In Patch 1.4, farmers could add shadowy sewer resident Krobus to their home as a roommate. Patch 1.5’s main feature was a whole new island, complete with a volcano dungeon. In 2021, ConcernedApe announced a new game called Haunted Chocolatier with “some connection” to Stardew Valley.