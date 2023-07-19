Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-order guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 is sprinting towards its official launch, and graduating from its three-year-long early access period on PC. The game was initially set to launch on Aug. 31, but Larian Studios did a move most unusual in the world of gaming launches: it shortened the wait time to Aug. 3 for the PC and Mac platforms.

The PS5 version has been delayed by week one from the initial launch window, and will now debut on Sept. 6. While an Xbox version has been confirmed to be in development, Larian Studios hasn’t shared when that system’s title will be available.

If you want to pre-order the game before it comes out, we’ve provided several links below. For those who want more goodies, we’ve also dissected the game’s deluxe and collector’s editions.

Where to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3

On PC and Mac, you can pre-order the base version of Baldur’s Gate 3 from Steam and GOG (Good Old Games) for $59.99. Buying the game on GOG will get you a DRM-free version, allowing you to run the game on your computer sans launcher.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available to stream on Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service (if you buy a Steam copy), which is great news if you don’t have a computer that’s powerful enough to run the game.

Have a PS5? At launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 is available solely as a digital title, so your options for buying it are limited to the PlayStation Store, nice and easy. It costs $69.99. On Sony’s PlayStation Blog, Larian Studios said that the PS5 version will run at 60 frames per second.

Where to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

Larian Studios has a Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, and PC players who already own the game, or who pre-order the game at its normal $59.99 price ahead of its launch day will automatically get everything that this upgraded version offers (detailed below).

However, on PS5 the upgrade will cost $79.99. It’s not as bad for PS5 users as it sounds; you’ll get 3 days of early access that kicks off on Sept. 3, in addition to the goodies. PC players won’t get three days of early access for its Aug. 3 launch.

Here’s what is included with the Digital Deluxe Edition:

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Theme

Treasures from Rivellon Pack

Adventurer’s Pouch

Digital OST (Original Soundtrack)

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

Where to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 costs $269.99 for PC or PS5, and it includes a digital version of the game, some physical goods, plus all of the digital items mentioned in the previous section. Currently, stock is available solely through Larian Studios’ merch store, and it’s sold out. You can enter your e-mail address at its site to be notified when stock becomes available again.

Here’s what you get: