 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-order guide

The next-gen Dungeons & Dragons RPG is almost here

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is sprinting towards its official launch, and graduating from its three-year-long early access period on PC. The game was initially set to launch on Aug. 31, but Larian Studios did a move most unusual in the world of gaming launches: it shortened the wait time to Aug. 3 for the PC and Mac platforms.

The PS5 version has been delayed by week one from the initial launch window, and will now debut on Sept. 6. While an Xbox version has been confirmed to be in development, Larian Studios hasn’t shared when that system’s title will be available.

If you want to pre-order the game before it comes out, we’ve provided several links below. For those who want more goodies, we’ve also dissected the game’s deluxe and collector’s editions.

Where to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3

On PC and Mac, you can pre-order the base version of Baldur’s Gate 3 from Steam and GOG (Good Old Games) for $59.99. Buying the game on GOG will get you a DRM-free version, allowing you to run the game on your computer sans launcher.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available to stream on Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service (if you buy a Steam copy), which is great news if you don’t have a computer that’s powerful enough to run the game.

Have a PS5? At launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 is available solely as a digital title, so your options for buying it are limited to the PlayStation Store, nice and easy. It costs $69.99. On Sony’s PlayStation Blog, Larian Studios said that the PS5 version will run at 60 frames per second.

Where to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

A screenshot of Baldur’s Gate 3 showing the Shadowheart character. Image: Larian Studios, Wizards of the Coast

Larian Studios has a Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, and PC players who already own the game, or who pre-order the game at its normal $59.99 price ahead of its launch day will automatically get everything that this upgraded version offers (detailed below).

However, on PS5 the upgrade will cost $79.99. It’s not as bad for PS5 users as it sounds; you’ll get 3 days of early access that kicks off on Sept. 3, in addition to the goodies. PC players won’t get three days of early access for its Aug. 3 launch.

Here’s what is included with the Digital Deluxe Edition:

  • Divinity Bard Song Pack
  • Exclusive Dice Theme
  • Treasures from Rivellon Pack
  • Adventurer’s Pouch
  • Digital OST (Original Soundtrack)
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital Character Sheets

Where to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition

An image that displays what’s included along with the Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3. It has digital copy of the game, a custom sticker sheet, a 25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama, a 160-page hardcover art book, a cloth map of Faerûn, a set of D&amp;D-inspired origin character sheets, a metal tadpole keyring, a Magic: The Gathering booster pack, a custom-engraved metal d20, and a certificate of authenticity, all within a mind-flayer-inspired collector’s box.
You get a lot of gear with the Collector’s Edition, assuming you can find it in stock.
Image: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source image: Larian Studios, Wizards of the Coast

The Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 costs $269.99 for PC or PS5, and it includes a digital version of the game, some physical goods, plus all of the digital items mentioned in the previous section. Currently, stock is available solely through Larian Studios’ merch store, and it’s sold out. You can enter your e-mail address at its site to be notified when stock becomes available again.

Here’s what you get:

  • A custom sticker sheet
  • A 25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama
  • A 160-page hardcover art book
  • A cloth map of Faerûn
  • A set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets
  • A metal tadpole keyring
  • A Magic: The Gathering booster pack
  • A custom-engraved metal d20 based on the dice from Baldur’s Gate 3
  • A certificate of authenticity
  • Collector’s Edition owners will receive an exclusive in-game skin based on the physical Metal D20.

Loading comments...

The Latest

PlayStation’s summer sale is here, slashing prices through August

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard delay acquisition in push for UK approval

By Michael McWhertor and Oli Welsh
/ new

Grimlock Transformers toy costs $1,699, but transforms on its own

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

What is the best class in Diablo 4 for you?

By Johnny Yu and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Steven Soderbergh’s secret TV show is the weirdest PSA I’ve ever seen

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Diablo 4 Uniques: All Unique items and effects list

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon