Grimlock Transformers toy costs $1,699, but transforms on its own

Robosen Robotics, the robot maker that released an auto-transforming version of Autobots leader Optimus Prime in 2021, is giving the same treatment to Grimlock, the leader of the Dinobots who prefers to refer to himself in the third-person at all times. Like Optimus, Grimlock is an “auto-converting robot” that responds to voice and app commands, and can walk in both robot and dinosaur form.

Hasbro and Robosen are showing off their new Grimlock ’bot at San Diego Comic-Con this week, and taking pre-orders for it starting today. The magic of Grimlock’s new toy comes at a substantial cost, though: It will retail for $1,699 when it’s released sometime this fall — though pre-orders come in slightly cheaper at $1,499.

Described as a “Flagship Collector’s Edition robot,” the new take on the classic Grimlock design boasts 85 microchips and 34 servos as part of its complex build. Internal sensors promise “constant balance monitoring, providing unparalleled stability,” Robosen said in a news release.

Here’s ol’ Grimlock transforming from robot mode to dino mode (sped up a little, mind you) and showing off that so-called unparalleled stability (with a bit of smug satisfaction for good measure).

Standing 15 inches tall, Robosen’s Grimlock is said to have been in development since 2016. Since then, the robotics manufacturer has released a handful of Transformers, including the auto-converting Optimus Prime and non-transforming versions of Optimus (from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and G1 Bumblebee.

Like the Optimus Prime robots, Robosen’s Grimlock features the Dinobot’s original voice actor. Gregg Berger, the voice of G1 Grimlock, includes more than 150 original audio lines. Users can also use their voice to control Grimlock, commanding him to transform, walk, and perform “various stunning stunts,” Robosen says.

Grimlock comes with a few accessories: his galaxial rocket launcher, an Energon sword, and a crown.

Here’s a closer look at the new Grimlock, both standing next to Robosen’s Optimus Prime for size comparison, and gnawing on Prime’s leg for comedic purposes: