Witcher season 3 built up to a huge battle, and fans can watch that episode early

Henry Cavill’s next big fight arrives a few days ahead of schedule

By Austen Goslin
Henry Cavill’s Geralt walking into a dungeon looking cautious in The Witcher Photo: Susie Allnutt/Netflix
Henry Cavill’s last season as Geralt on Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher is arriving a little earlier than expected, at least for some fans. The streaming service announced on Wednesday that it’s holding a special virtual fan event, streaming the first episode of The Witcher season 3, part 2 two days before it officially premieres on Netflix.

According to Netflix’s announcement, fans can RSVP online for the online screening, and watch the first episode of The Witcher’s next volume a couple of days before the rest of the season arrives on Netflix. The series releases on July 27, but the fan screening of the first episode will happen on July 25. The episode screening will be preceded by a Witcher trivia contest, which will give fans the chance to show off their knowledge of the series.

After the first half of season 3, the characters seemed primed for a big battle: Part 1 ended with a cliffhanger, and teased a larger, more violent conspiracy at the conclave of Aretuza.

The first half of The Witcher season 3 was released on June 29, and included five episodes. The second volume of the season will include just three episodes. After this season, series star (and series standout) Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, the titular Witcher. There’s no official word yet on when The Witcher will return for season 4.

