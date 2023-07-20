 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboy Bebop creator, John Wick director team on a new action anime

It’s time to call in Lazarus

By Austen Goslin
Spike Spiegel hunting a strange alien-like presence in the “Toys in the Attic” episode of Cowboy Bebop. Image: Sunrise/Crunchyroll
Shinichirō Watanabe, the man behind anime classics like Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, has lined up his next anime project. The new series is called Lazarus and comes from an all-star creative team that includes John Wick director Chad Stahelski and jazz legend Kamasi Washington.

Lazarus is set in 2052 after the world has been given a wonder drug that cures sickness forever. However, three years later, the inventor of the drug announces that it was secretly a slow-acting poison that will kill anyone that took it. A special five-person task force called Lazarus is then put together to find the doctor and stop his plan in time to save the world.

Shinichirō Watanabe’s Lazarus logo Image: Adult Swim

Watanabe will serve as the creator and director of the series, but he isn’t alone in making it. Stahelski is on board to design action sequences, while Washington, Floating Points, and Bonobo will all contribute to the soundtrack. The series will also be animated by MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen). There’s no release date for Lazarus yet, but it will air in the U.S. on Adult Swim.

There’s also no word yet on when we might see more of Lazarus, but with Adult Swim Festival set for July 22, it’s possible we could get our first look at the series soon.

