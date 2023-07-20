Barbie’s first live-action adventure is just now arriving in theaters, but all the Barbies and Kens will soon be available on streaming so you can watch them over and over again at home.

While we don’t know exactly what Barbie’s streaming and rental release dates will be, we do have some good guesses to go on based on when Warner Bros. has released movies on Max in the recent past. Here’s everything we know so far about when Barbie will be available to stream:

When will Barbie be streaming on Max?

Based on previous Warner Bros. movies, Barbie is likely to hit Max sometime around November. This would give the potential box office hit plenty of legs in theaters to rake in as much money as possible over the summer, while also providing Warner Bros. with a family-friendly hit it could throw onto its streaming service during the holiday season.

Will Barbie stream on Netflix?

It will not — at least not any time in the near future. While many movie studios have inked deals with Netflix for their movies to arrive on the platform eventually, Warner Bros. isn’t one of them. Instead, Barbie will be limited to Warner’s in-house streaming service, Max.

When will Barbie be available to rent?

Barbie is likely to hit VOD services sometime around October. Most movies go up for rental on major platforms about a month before their streaming service release date, but it’s always possible that Barbie becomes available in September if Warner Bros. wants to keep its summer blockbuster momentum going into the early fall.