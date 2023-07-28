PS5 price drop in Europe points to US discount soon

Sony is temporarily lowering the price of the PlayStation 5 in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, and India, a discount that appears to signal a similar temporary price drop in the U.S.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Sony is knocking £75 off the price of the PS5, bringing it down to £404.99 through Aug. 10; in Germany and Austria, Sony is offering a €75 discount, bringing the price down to €474.99 until Aug. 7.

Those deals align with promotional pricing reported by Dealabs earlier this month, which said that Sony will soon offer a $50 discount on the standard PS5, bringing the price down to $449.99 from $499.99. Like the promotions elsewhere in the world, the U.S. price cut on the PS5 is said to be temporary. (The PS5 Digital Edition does not appear to be getting a discount.)

The promotion may be an indicator that Sony is looking to clear some PS5 stock, lending weight to reports that Sony will introduce a lower-cost version of its current-gen console with a detachable disc drive. That model is reportedly arriving in September.

On Thursday, Sony announced that it has sold 40 million PS5 consoles since the system launched in 2020. That puts the PS5 slightly behind the pace of the PlayStation 4, which took 30 months to reach 40 million sales, compared to 32 months for the PS5.

Sony is currently offering a discount of sorts on the standard PS5, thanks to a bundle that includes God of War Ragnarök with the console.

The PlayStation 5 launched in the U.S. in November 2020 at two price points: $499.99 for the standard version of the console, with a Blu-ray drive included, and $399.99 for the PS5 Digital Edition, which has no disc drive. In August 2022, Sony took the unusual step of raising the price of both PS5 models in multiple territories, including the U.K. and Europe. Customers in the U.S. were spared a price hike at the time, which Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan pinned on high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends.

