Netflix’s live-action One Piece sends Luffy to the Grand Line to become king of the pirates

Luffy and the Straw Hats are almost on Netflix. The live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga arrives on the streaming service on Aug. 31, and Netflix has released its longest trailer yet to give fans a new preview of the show. Netflix released the latest One Piece trailer on Friday in celebration of One Piece Day, which falls annually on July 22.

The trailer shows a little more about the crew’s journey than we’ve seen before, including looks at the Straw Hats’ ship and flag. We also get a few glimpses of the villains they’ll encounter this season, including Buggy the Star Clown.

Netflix also released a new letter from Oda himself praising the creators of the series and the actors and talking about how much he enjoyed working with them:

There was so much that went into it–all of the efforts by the actors, the building of the world and the costumes, presenting things in a way that can only be done in live action, the dialogue–and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself.

Oda also made it clear how excited he is for this series to finally be out for people to see after seven years of work.

“By now I just love the production team and cast so much that I can’t wait for them to get the acclaim they deserve from everyone around the world,” Oda said.

One Piece will have eight episodes in its first live-action season. All episodes will be available to stream when the series is released on Aug. 31.