Microsoft makes new pizza-scented Xbox controller for discerning gamers

Have you ever found yourself playing video games, only to wish that all of your senses could be tantalized? Games can provide stunning visuals and beautiful soundtracks, and the controller is carefully designed to work with a player’s sense of touch. But what about smell?

Finally, a controller is here to sate that primal desire: Microsoft’s new pizza-scented Xbox controller has a built-in diffuser in the back that creates lovely pizza fumes for an enterprising gamer to enjoy.

The controller is a promotional item for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a Paramount Pictures movie that will hit theaters in August. Mutant Mayhem looks like a vibrant take on the titular turtles, and the cast includes big names like Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. The film is co-directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyle Spears, a director and storyboard artist on The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

I’m not sure that this gaming accessory is the most useful one. In fact, it might actually hinder your gaming, as you might get so hungry from the pizza scent that you have to pause the game and go order yourself an actual pizza to enjoy. It’s also not a subtle little pizza tucked behind the controller; it’s a large slice that protrudes out past the controller quite visibly. I guess that’s a good thing; everyone can easily spot it, and gather around to enjoy a good sniff.

Unfortunately, you can’t purchase one of these for yourself; they’re being given away through a sweepstakes — fans need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet the account’s sweepstakes tweet to win one. It’s probably for the best; we don’t want pizza-smell technology to become ubiquitous, because then we’d have to figure out a way to trump it, and that goes down a strange road.