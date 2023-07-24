 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Witcher season 3 seems to be one big battle after the next

Henry Cavill’s suiting up as Geralt one last time

By Austen Goslin
The Witcher season 3 part 2 is almost here, and the final trailer before the season’s release is full of teases for the battles to come. The final part of The Witcher season 3 is set for debut on July 27 and will include three episodes. These episodes will be Henry Cavill’s last as Geralt of Rivia.

For fans that don’t remember what happened last month, part 1 of season 3 ended on Geralt with a knife at his throat as some real commotion started inside the halls of the mage academy at Aretuza. The new trailer, which came out on Monday, is basically just one fight after another, hinting that things might really pop off as soon as Geralt’s free from the end of Dijkstra’s blade. Of course, without the context of the rest of the season, it’s hard to say what these battles mean for the wider narrative — but we know for sure that Geralt has a lot of people to kill.

The final three episodes of season 3 will also be the last with Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The show’s fourth season will replace Cavill with Liam Hemsworth. The rest of the cast will remain on the show, at least as far as Netflix has announced so far.

